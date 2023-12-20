Southeast Bank now has 100 agent banking outlets

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, celebrates a 100th agent outlet milestone of the bank’s agent banking unit “Shagotom” at its head office in Dhaka rececntly. Photo: Southeast Bank PLC

Southeast Bank PLC recently launched eight more of its "Shagotom" agent banking outlets in rural and semi-urban areas around the country, taking the total to 100.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director, virtually inaugurated the outlets as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Customers can open savings, current and BO accounts, transfer funds, receive remittance and avail debit and credit cards, micro, medium and agricultural loans and share transactions facilities.

Digital health, health insurance and utility bill payment services, cash recycler machines and Islamic banking service "Tijarah" are also available at the outlets.