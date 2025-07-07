Southeast Bank launches co-branded credit, prepaid cards for Khulna University

Prof Md Harunor Rashid Khan, pro-vice chancellor of Khulna University, and Md Abdus Sabur Khan, senior executive vice-president and head of cards at Southeast Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the university’s administrative building in Khulna recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khulna University to streamline financial and lifestyle services for faculty members, students and administrative staff of the university.

Prof Md Harunor Rashid Khan, pro-vice chancellor of the university, and Md Abdus Sabur Khan, senior executive vice-president and head of cards at the bank, signed the agreement at the university's administrative building in Khulna, according to a press release issued by the bank.

In his remarks, Prof Khan highlighted that the MoU marks a significant milestone in fostering mutual cooperation between the two institutions.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would foster greater access to technology-driven financial inclusion and modern banking solutions for the university community.

Under this agreement, students will be issued prepaid cards offering user-friendly features and online transaction capabilities, allowing them to pay application fees to foreign universities, as well as make other domestic and international payments with ease.

Faculty members and staff will also be entitled to lifetime free credit cards with suitable credit limits.

The co-branded cards will carry the university's logo as part of their design, reflecting the institutional affiliation.

Prof SM Mahbubur Rahman, registrar (current charge) of the university; Prof Md Nazmus Sadat, director of student affairs; Prof Md Enamul Kabir, director of the transport pool; Prof Md Ashiqur Rahman, director of the office of international affairs; and Abu Saleh Md Parvez, director (current charge) of the finance and accounts division; among others, took part at the ceremony.

Bilkis Jahan, senior executive vice-president and head of human resources division; Muhammad Munirul Islam, senior vice-president and head of Khulna branch; Md Abdul Haye, vice-president and head of Sir Iqbal Road branch; Md Shamsur Rahman Bhuiyan, senior assistant vice-president; and Md Sabbir Khan, in-charge of the Khulna Card Centre, were also present.