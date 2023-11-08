Southeast Bank holds conference on risk and sustainable finance

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director (grade-1) of the Bangladesh Bank, and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, pose for photographs with participants of an annual conference on “Risk and Sustainable Finance-2023” at the bank’s Training Institute in Motijheel recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank Ltd recently organised the bank's annual conference on "Risk and Sustainable Finance-2023" at its training institute in Motijheel.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director (grade-1) of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Alam emphasised the importance of this conference in establishing a robust risk culture throughout the bank and fostering economic growth through sustainable finance.

Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman and SM Khaled Abdullah, joint directors of the department of off-site supervision of the central bank, were present as guest speakers.

Both focused on various dimensions of risks faced by banks and the industrial and regulatory practices to manage those risks as well as the prerequisites to achieving a good rating in the risk reports of the Bangladesh Bank.

Among others, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, Md Masum Uddin Khan, deputy managing director, Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director, and Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, executive vice-president and chief risk officer, were present.

All heads and operations managers of branches, all in-charges of offshore banking units, and all in-charges of sub-branches across the country virtually joined the conference.