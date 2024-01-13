Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of Southeast Bank, attends a “Business Policy and Planning Conference-2024” as chief guest at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has organised a "Business Policy and Planning Conference-2024" to evaluate the business position of the bank at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, while Maniruz Zaman Khan and Md Rafiqul Islam, directors of the bank, were present.

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director and chairman of risk management committee, Syed Sajedul Karim, chairman of audit committee and independent director, and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director, also joined the conference.

The board of directors of the bank reviewed the overall progress of the bank and crafted a strategic business policy and plan for 2024.

They also discussed the bank's various successful business initiatives and last year's achievements.

Furthermore, they discussed the future planning of the bank and expressed their collective commitment to steering the bank towards new heights of success in the future journey.