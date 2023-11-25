Southeast Bank holds BAMLCO conference

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, pose for photographs with participants of a conference styled “BAMLCO Conference-2023” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC recently organised a daylong conference styled "BAMLCO Conference-2023" at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

There were 324 participants, including heads of branches, branch anti money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs), and in-charges of sub-branches and offshore banking units.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, chaired the event, where the chief anti money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO), deputy chief anti money laundering compliance officer, executives and officials of AML and CFT division and other concerned divisions also took part.

Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director of BFIU, and Md Azmal Hossain, joint director, shared their insights through three interactive sessions on key challenges of anti-money laundering in the context of online gambling and betting, virtual currency trading such as cryptocurrencies, trade-based money laundering, and credit backed money laundering.

Among others, Md Masum Uddin Khan, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of the bank, was present.