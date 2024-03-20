Southeast Bank 1st Perpetual Bond begins trading on DSE

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, and ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank's 1st Perpetual Bond recently began trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Investors will be able to participate in trading using the DSE Trading Code for the bond, which is "SEB1 BOND". The DSE Scrip Code is "26018" under the corporate bond sector.

Southeast Bank and the Dhaka Stock Exchange signed a listing agreement to this effect, the bank said in a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the DSE, inked the deal.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, was among those present.