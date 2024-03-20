Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Southeast Bank 1st Perpetual Bond begins trading on DSE

Star Business Desk
Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:50 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:47 PM
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, and ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank's 1st Perpetual Bond recently began trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Investors will be able to participate in trading using the DSE Trading Code for the bond, which is "SEB1 BOND". The DSE Scrip Code is "26018" under the corporate bond sector.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Southeast Bank and the Dhaka Stock Exchange signed a listing agreement to this effect, the bank said in a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the DSE, inked the deal.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, was among those present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অগ্নি নিরাপত্তা নেই, ধানমন্ডি হকার্স মার্কেটকে ‘অত্যধিক ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ’ ঘোষণা

নিয়মিত অভিযানের অংশ হিসেবে ওই এলাকায় অভিযান চালায় ডিএসসিসির ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

লাইন বেঁকে নয়, বিয়ারিং প্লেট খুলে নেওয়ায় বিজয় এক্সপ্রেস লাইনচ্যুত: তদন্ত কমিটি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification