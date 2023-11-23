Sonali Bank launches ‘Sonali Exchange Mobile App’

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, speaks at a launching ceremony of a mobile phone app named “Sonali Exchange Mobile App” at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital on Tuesday. Photo: Sonali Bank

Sonali Bank PLC has launched its new mobile phone app "Sonali Exchange Mobile App" to serve expatriates living in the United States of America.

Bangladeshi expatriates in the US can send remittance free of cost using the app.

The expatriates will receive 2.5 percent incentive for every transaction from the government and an additional 2.5 percent from Sonali Bank PLC.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the app as chief guest at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital on Tuesday, read a press release.

Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, chairman of the bank, virtually attended the programme.

Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of financial institute division, and Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division of the ministry of finance, attended as special guests.

Among others, members of the board of directors, deputy managing directors and other executives of the bank were present.