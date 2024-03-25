Sonali Bank holds meeting on RFCD, offshore Banking
Sonali Bank has arranged a meeting on enhancing facilities of Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (RFCD) accounts and offshore banking policy.
Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka yesterday, the bank said in a press release.
Subhash Chandra Das, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting.
Deputy managing directors of the bank, general managers and other executives were also present.
