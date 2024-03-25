Sonali Bank holds meeting on RFCD, offshore Banking

Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, attends a meeting on enhancing facilities of Resident foriegn Currency Deposit Account and offshore banking policy at the bank’s head office in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: Sonali Bank

Sonali Bank has arranged a meeting on enhancing facilities of Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (RFCD) accounts and offshore banking policy.

Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka yesterday, the bank said in a press release.

Subhash Chandra Das, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Deputy managing directors of the bank, general managers and other executives were also present.