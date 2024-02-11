Sohail RK Hussain new president, MD of Bank Asia

Sohail RK Hussain has joined Bank Asia Limited as its president and managing director (MD) today.

Hussain was the managing director of Meghna Bank prior to taking on his new role at Bank Asia. He also led City Bank, the bank said in a press release.

He started his professional career with ANZ Grindlays Bank.

Hussain also served Standard Chartered and Eastern Bank, where he worked in different capacities.

In an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, he experienced different fields of banking, including re-engineering banks, developing and executing strategic plans, corporate banking, SME, green banking, retail banking, infrastructure financing, digital solutions and centralisation operations.

Under his leadership, the banks received a number of national and international awards, including DHL-The Daily Star Bangladesh Business award, CMAB Best Corporate award, Finance Asia Best Bank award, and Global Finance World's Best Digital Bank award.

He has also expertise in Islamic banking window operations, cards business, treasury, agent banking, equity and quasi-equity transactions, redefining strategies, merger and acquisition, advisory and structured finance transactions and bringing in strategic equity investors.

He was the vice-president of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh

Hussain is a Notredemian and did his MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka.