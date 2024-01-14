Social Islami Bank Securities holds business conference

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, attends an “Annual Business Conference 2024” organised by Social Islami Bank Securities as chief guest in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank Securities, a subsidiary of Social Islami Bank, recently organised "Annual Business Conference 2024".

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press conference.

Walid Mahmud Sobhani, chief executive officer of Social Islami Bank Securities, presided over the programme, where Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, was present.

Among others, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, was present.