Social Islami Bank organises training programme for its officers

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, poses for photographs after inaugurating a training programme in banking for officers of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has organised a three-week long training programme for its officers at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the training programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"Training is mandatory for achieving professional excellence and staying updated with modern banking trends," Alam said.

Around 40 officers from different branches and sub-branches of the bank attended the event.

Among others, Md Shafiqul Islam, principal of the training institute, and senior officials from the head office were also present.