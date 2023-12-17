Social Islami Bank organises BAMLCO conference

Md Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attends a daylong conference, styled “Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCO) Conference-2023”, organised by Social Islami Bank Ltd for its officials at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank Ltd recently organised "Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCO) Conference-2023" at the bank's head office in Dhaka to inform its officers on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing and strengthen the bank's associated activities.

Md Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer, and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director, were present.

Divisional heads, senior officials of head office and branch anti-money laundering compliance officers attended the event. Zonal heads and other branch anti-money laundering compliance officers virtually joined the programme.