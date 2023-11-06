Social Islami Bank opens five sub-branches

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank PLC, inaugurates five sub-branches through a virtual platform from its head office recently. Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, was present. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank PLC recently opened five sub-branches across the country.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches virtually at the bank's head office, said a press release.

The sub-branches are in Chatarpaiya of Noakhali, Dhorkora of Cumilla, Bheramara of Kushtia, Hatirdia Bazar of Narshingdi and Kapilmuni of Khulna.

Alam said they are going to celebrate the 28th founding anniversary of the bank on November 22.

To mark the founding anniversary, the bank launched three new deposit products, namely MTDR with advance profit, Mudaraba sorbochcho munafa account, and Mudaraba oychchik shonchoy account.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, along with divisional heads and senior officials were present at the event while zonal heads, managers of different branches and sub-branch in-charges attended the event virtually.