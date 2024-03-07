Social Islami Bank opens 7 agent banking outlets

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate seven agent banking outlets at different places of the country from the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has opened seven agent banking outlets.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the outlets as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday, the bank said in a press release.

"We are providing our products and services to the doorsteps of marginal people by opening agent banking outlets in the remotest parts in the country," said Alam.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the inauguration programme, where Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director, was present as special guest.

Among others, Syed Joynul Abedin, head of Shariah supervisory committee secretariat, Md Mashiur Rahman, head of agent banking division, and senior officials from the head office were also present.