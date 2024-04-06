Social Islami Bank MD attends APIF meeting in Saudi Arabia

Banking
Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, poses for photographs with participants of the 22nd meeting of the participants committee of Awqaf Properties Investment Fund (APIF) held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia recently, as a shareholder of APIF. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, recently attended the 22nd meeting of the participants committee of Awqaf Properties Investment Fund (APIF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as a shareholder of the APIF.

The APIF works for the development and benefit of the Muslim ummah, the bank said in a press release.

This year a number of important issues related to performance report, Shariah report, draft audited financial statements, distributions of dividends, and draft annual report of the APIF for the year 2023 were discussed at the meeting.

