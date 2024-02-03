Social Islami Bank launches school banking campaign

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, poses for photographs while inaugurating "School Banking Campaign" at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently launched a month-long "School Banking Campaign 2024" for students to create financial awareness and encourage them to engage in financial activities.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign at the bank's head office, said a press release.

He said the bank offers products for students such as SIBL Youngster Account and SIBL EduPay, which makes tuition fee collection easier for both students and educational institutions.

