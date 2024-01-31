Social Islami Bank launches payments thru Bangla QR

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, inaugurates a new payment system with Bangla QR by executing a live transaction at an event in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently started all types of payments of credit cards, debit cards and pre-paid cards through its SIBL NOW mobile app by launching a payment system with Bangla QR.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated this service as chief guest by executing a live transaction at an event in Cox's Bazar, read a press release.

"This QR code-based payment system will enable individuals and businesses to execute payments through Bangla QR and will also remove the hassle of using various payment platforms," said Alam.

"This will not only upgrade financial payments, but also make it affordable for the masses."

By commencing this payment system, the bank added a new dimension in its journey towards a cashless society.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with divisional heads, senior executives and all branch managers of the bank attended the programme.