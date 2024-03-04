Social Islami Bank launches ‘Freelancer Solution’

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, inaugurates a financial product, named “SIBL Freelancer Solution” for freelancers at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has launched a financial product, named "SIBL Freelancer Solution", to expedite freelancers' activities, including inflow of foreign remittance, and extending cooperation for expansion of work.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the product as chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Alam said that the bank has already earned huge popularity among the masses and introduces products accordingly.

"In this special savings account "SIBL Freelancer Solution", freelancers will get an additional 0.50 percent profit and can deposit 35 percent of their earnings in the Exporter's Retention Quota (ERQ) account," he said.

"The beneficiaries can also avail up to 90 percent as investment of their deposited amount in the Exporter's Retention Quota (ERQ) account for purchasing IT equipment."

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Kamal Hossain, vice-president of FAD, were present.

Divisional heads and senior executives were also present while zonal heads, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges joined the event virtually.