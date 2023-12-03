Social Islami Bank launches business development campaign

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, speaks at a “Business Development Campaign” for agent banking outlets at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank PLC recently launched a month-long "Business Development Campaign" for the agent banking outlets in order to promote the products and services of the bank to the remotest parts of the country.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

"This campaign will create more dynamism and vibrancy in the agent outlets," Alam said, adding that agent banking has already gained huge popularity. He advised to carry out appropriate measures for the continuation of this popularity.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the programme.

Among others, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Md Mashiur Rahman, head of agent banking division, were also present.