Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 10:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 10:08 PM

Social Islami Bank inks MoU with bKash on linked account services

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of Social Islami Bank, and Adnan Kabir Rocky, head of banking partnership and operations of bKash, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with bKash on linked account services.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, and Adnan Kabir Rocky, head of banking partnership and operations of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, signed a deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Under the MoU, the transfer of money from the bKash app to Social Islami Bank Account will be easier and more comfortable for customers.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the signing ceremony as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, Hossain Mohammed Faisal, head of ICT department, Md Wahiduzzaman, head of cards division, and GM Nuruzzaman, head of ADC, along with senior officials from both the organisations were present.

