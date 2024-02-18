Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting in Chattogram

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, attends the bank’s “Business Review Meeting” in Chattogram on Saturday. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank arranged its "Business Review Meeting" in Chattogram on Saturday.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, read a press release.

Alam urged everyone to give their maximum effort to keep up the positive business flow in the future.

He said that the port city plays a significant role in the balanced and sustainable development of the country and that Social Islami Bank continues to contribute to the economic development of this region.

He said business indicators, including export-import business and inward remittance of the bank, were heading in a positive direction.

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan, and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Sayed Md Sohel, zonal head of Chattogram zone, along with branch managers, sub-branch in-charges, and senior officials of the zone were also present.