Social Islami Bank holds business dev meeting

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, poses for photographs in a “Business Development Meeting” of the bank for Chattogram zone held at the Best Western Hotel in the port city today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has organised a business development meeting for Chattogram zone today.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, has attended the meeting at the Best Western Hotel in Chattogram as chief guest, said a press release.

"We brought people-oriented products and services and instructed all to popularise the products among people," said Alam.

He asserted that all their business indicators are currently heading in the right direction. So, he urged everyone to work diligently for the rest of the year to achieve the business goals.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting, where Syed Mohammad Sohel, head of Chattogram zone, was present.

Among others, Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, head of SAMD, Md Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, manager of Khatunganj branch, and Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication division, were also present.