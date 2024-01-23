Social Islami Bank holds annual business conference

Social Islami Bank recently arranged an "Annual Business Conference-2024" in Cox's Bazar.

Belal Ahmed, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where Md Jahangir Hossain and Mohammad Abul Kalam, directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

"Despite various domestic and international challenges, our bank had many positive issues in 2023," Alam said, adding that the bank will move forward with the joint efforts and participation of all as in the past.

Mohammad Forkanulah, deputy managing director of the bank, delivered a welcome speech in the programme, where speakers talked about business strategies along with the ways of implementation in detail to achieve business growth of the bank for 2024.

Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors, along with divisional heads, senior executives and all branch managers of the bank were also present.