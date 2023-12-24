Social Islami Bank distributes agri-finance in Noakhali

Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Noakhali, attends an agricultural finance distribution programme organised by Social Islami Bank for soybean and chili cultivators of Subarnachar in Noakhali recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently distributed agricultural finance at a 4 percent profit rate among 400 soybean and chili cultivators of Subarnachar in Noakhali.

Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Noakhali, attended the distribution programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Al Amin Sarkar, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Subarnachar, and M Abdul Karim, professor of the department of agronomy of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, were present.

Sadat Ahmad Khan, senior vice-president and head of SME and AFD of the bank, Md Wali Ullah, zonal head of Cumilla zone, Muhammad Shohidul Islam, district training officer of Noakhali, Mohammad Moziball Hoque, head of supply chain of Solidaridad Network Asia, Mohammad Nur Un Nabi Patwary, manager of Maijdee branch, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, manager of Subarnachar branch, were also present.