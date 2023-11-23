Social Islami Bank celebrates anniversary

Md Kamal Uddin and Md Sayedur Rahman, vice-chairmen of Social Islami Bank PLC, and Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, cut a cake to inaugurate the bank’s 28th founding anniversary at its head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank PLC has celebrated its 28th founding anniversary at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Md Kamal Uddin and Md Sayedur Rahman, vice-chairmen of the bank, attended the anniversary celebration as guests of honour, said a press release.

The celebration is also simultaneously observed by the bank's 179 branches, 213 sub-branches, 375 agent banking outlets and 41 collection booths across the country.

Both the vice-chairmen expressed greetings and gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers for their support throughout the long journey of the bank.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where he mentioned various achievements of the bank and urged all to work with dedication and provide service with excellence.

Md Jahangir Hossain and Mohammad Abul Kalam, directors, and prof Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, ex-director, Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing directors, along with executives of head office were also present.