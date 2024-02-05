Social Islami Bank arranges school banking campaign in Cumilla

Khondokar Md Mushfiqur Rahman, deputy commissioner and learned district magistrate of Cumilla, attends a school banking campaign organised by Social Islami Bank at Cumilla Zilla School in Cumilla recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently arranged a school banking campaign at Cumilla Zilla School in Cumilla as part of its month-long campaign across the country.

Khondokar Md Mushfiqur Rahman, deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Cumilla, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the programme, where Abdul Hamid, head for Cumilla zone of the bank, was also present.

Among others, Md Abdul Quader, manager of Cumilla branch of the bank, and Mohammad Abdul Hafeez, head teacher of Cumilla Zilla School, were also present there.