Social Islami Bank arranges business development meeting

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, attends a “Business Development Meeting” of the bank for officers of Khulna region in Khulna recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently arranged its "Business Development Meeting" in Khulna.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, read a press release.

Alam said that despite various global setbacks, all the business indicators of the bank were moving in a positive direction.

"The budget of 2024 has already been prepared and strategies to implement this have also been formulated," he said.

He urged everyone to give their utmost effort to achieve the targets of 2024.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, Mohammad Mosle Uddin, head for Khulna zone, Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication, and branch managers for the Khulna region were among those present.