Social Islami Bank arranges agent banking conference

Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, attends an “Agent Banking Conference-2024” organised by Social Islami Bank at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently arranged its "Agent Banking Conference-2024" at a hotel in Dhaka.

Md Abul Bashar, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the conference as chief guest, read a press conference.

Bashar said the central bank has formulated "Agent Banking Guidelines" in 2017 for the proper management of agent banking activities.

"Social Islami Bank is efficiently managing the agent banking activities through the guidelines and there is no unexpected incident in the bank so far. I thank the bank for this," he said.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Forkanullah, and Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

"Social Islami Bank as a mass people's bank has introduced several services for people of all classes and professions. Customers can easily avail these services through agent outlets," Alam said.

Representatives from 370 agent outlets from across the country attended the conference.

Md Mashiur Rahman, head of agent banking division of the bank, along with various divisional heads of the bank, were also present.