Shohel becomes a director of SBAC Bank

Shohel Ahmed has become a member of the board of directors of the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited.

A successful entrepreneur and business personality, Ahmed is the chairman of the Vicar Group of Companies, read a press release.

He has experience in formulation and implementation of strategies and policies and developing and mastering local and foreign supply contracts with absolute efficiency.

Ahmed possesses functional and professional command and expertise in resolving any trade dispute, addressing international bidding documentations and trade negotiations with foreign manufacturers and principals.

He obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Newport University of California, USA.