Shimanto Bank receives ISO certification

Shimanto Bank recently achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and upholding the trust of customers, partners and stakeholders.

The ISO is the latest iteration of the globally recognised standard for information security management systems, the bank said in a press release.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, received a certificate from Mohammad Golam Kibria, founder and chief executive officer of Iota Consulting BD, at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka.

Bureau Veritas, a leading global certification body, has been certified to ISO by conducting audits of the bank's IT division, data centre and disaster recovery site.

Senior officials from the bank along with Bureau Veritas, and Iota Consulting BD, were also present.