Shimanto Bank opens Rangpur branch, ATM in BGB sector

Brig Gen Khandaker Shafiquzzaman, region commander for North-West region and additional director general of the Border Guard Bangladesh, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank in Rangpur recently. Photo: Shimanto Bank

Shimanto Bank recently launched a Rangpur Branch along with an ATM in the BGB sector of Rangpur.

Brig Gen Khandaker Shafiquzzaman, region commander for North-West region and additional director general of the Border Guard Bangladesh, inaugurated the branch and ATM as chief guest, read a press release.

"Shimanto Bank will play a special role in the economic development of the country by providing modern technology-based banking facilities to the underprivileged people of the northern region as well as providing loans to people involved in small and medium industries on easy terms," Shafiquzzaman said.

The bank has already introduced credit cards, internet banking apps, SME loans, home loans, car loans, personal loans, agriculture loans, women entrepreneur loans (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance services along with other modern technology-based services.

Among others, Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of the bank, was also present.