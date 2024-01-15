Shimanto Bank opens Chirirbandar branch

Colonel Rashed Asgar, sector commander for Dinajpur and deputy director general of Border Guard Bangladesh, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch of Shimanto Bank in the Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur. Photo: Shimanto Bank

Shimanto Bank has opened a branch and an ATM in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur recently.

Col Rashed Asgar, Border Guard Bangladesh sector commander for Dinajpur, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

"Shimanto Bank's various activities will ensure financial inclusion of the people in the border areas and help them become self-reliant," said Asgar.

This will play a special role in the overall economic development of the country and discourage people in the border areas from resorting to criminal activities to make a living, he said Rashed Asgar.

"Shimanto Bank is making advancements with excellent customer service and proper schemes," he added.

The bank already introduced credit cards, internet banking apps, SME loans, home loans, car loans, personal loans, agriculture loans, women entrepreneur loans (narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service along with other modern technology-based services.

Established in 2016, Shimanto Bank has set up branches and sub-branches at various important locations and marginal areas of the country.