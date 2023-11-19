Shahjalal Islami Bank organises ‘Annual Risk Management Conference’

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC organised the "Annual Risk Management Conference-2023" on Saturday.

Md Nurul Amin, director of the Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOSS) of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Md Towhidur Rahman, chairman of risk management committee and director of the bank, and Ekramul Haque and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, independent directors, were present as special guests.

Mohammed Ashfaqul Hoque, chief risk officer of the bank, presented a keynote paper on the bank's overall risk profile, risk management framework, risk mitigation methodologies, capital management and core risks management while discussing upcoming challenges.

Among others, Md Rashedul Islam, Mohammad Arif Hasan and Md Jamil Tabriz, Joint directors of the DOSS of the central bank, Abdul Aziz, SM Mainuddin Chowdhury, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury and M Akhter Hossain, additional managing directors of the bank, and Imtiaz U Ahmed, MM Saiful Islam, Mustafa Husain and Md Nazimuddoula, deputy managing directors, were also present.