Shahjalal Islami Bank, ISU sign deal on tuition fee waiver

Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, additional managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, and HTM Quader Newaz, treasurer (in charge) of International Standard University, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the former’s corporate head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Standard University (ISU).

Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, additional managing director of the bank, and HTM Quader Newaz, treasurer of the university, inked the MoU at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today, read a press release.

Under this agreement, descendants, including spouse/children/grandchildren/wards/dependents of employees of the bank will be provided a waiver on tuition fees for MBA and other master's programmes.

They will also enjoy waivers on tuition fee for all bachelor's programmes of the university.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, Abdul Aziz, additional managing director, and Imtiaz U Ahmed and MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing directors, were present.

Among others, Md Abul Bashar, company secretary of the bank, Md Hasan Rahim and AKM Hasan Rahim, senior vice-presidents, and Md Faizullah Kawshik, registrar of the university, and Gias Uddin director (admission), were also present.