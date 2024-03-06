Shahjalal Islami Bank inks deal with Kolkata’s Apollo Hospital

Abdul Aziz, additional managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Kolkata’s Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank has signed an agreement with Kolkata's Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals.

Md Riad Hossain, senior assistant vice-president and head of card division of the bank, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer of the hospital, inked the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka on Tuesday, read a press release.

Under this deal, the bank's cardholders, employees and family members will get 15 to 35 percent discount on any type of medical treatment from the hospital.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, and Abdul Aziz, additional managing director, were present.

Among others, SM Mainuddin Chowdhury, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury and M Akhter Hossain, additional managing directors of the bank, and Srijib Gosh, senior marketing manager of hospital, MM Masumuzzaman, managing director of SEOK Healthcare, and Farhana Hasnat Tuli, head of digital marketing, were also present.