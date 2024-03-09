Shahjalal Islami Bank holds risk management committee meeting

Md Towhidur Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee of Shahjalal Islami Bank, presides over the 63rd meeting of the risk management committee of the Board of Directors of the bank at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank recently organised the 63rd meeting of the risk management committee of its board of directors.

Md Towhidur Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, presided over the meeting at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Anwer Hossain Khan, a member of parliament from the Laxmipur-1 constituency and director of the bank and member of the committee, and Khandaker Shakib Ahmed and Mohammed Younus, directors of the bank and members of the committee, were present.

AK Azad, a member of parliament from the Faridpur-3 constituency and chairman of the board of directors, Akkas Uddin Mollah, chairman of the executive committee, Md Sanaullah Shahid, director, and KAM Majedur Rahman, independent director and chairman of the board audit committee, attended the event as special invited guests.

Among others, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, and Md Abul Bashar, company secretary, were also present.