Shahjalal Islami Bank holds EC meeting

Akkas Uddin Mollah, chairman of the EC of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, presides over the 866th meeting of the executive committee (EC) of the bank at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC recently organised the 866th meeting of its executive committee (EC) at its corporate head office in Dhaka.

Akkas Uddin Mollah, chairman of the EC, presided over the meeting, where committee members discussed various issues related to investment in different sectors.

Mohammed Younus, chairman of the bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO, and Md Abul Bashar, company secretary, attended the meeting.

Among others, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chairman of the committee, and Md Sanaullah Shahid, Mohiuddin Ahmed and Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, directors of the bank and members of the committee, were also present.

