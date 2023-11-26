Shahjalal Islami Bank holds business review meeting

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank, attends a “Business Review Meeting” for officials of Jashore zone of the bank at a local hotel in the Jashore district recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC recently organised a "Business Review Meeting" for officials of the bank's operations in Jashore at a hotel in the district.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Saidur Rahman, manager of the bank's Jashore branch, presided over the meeting, where Abdul Aziz, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, was present as special guest.

Among others, GM Quamruzzaman, manager of the bank's Kushtia branch, Mohammad Mojahidur Rahman, manager of the Khulna branch, Md Kamruzzaman, manager of the Chuadanga branch, and ABM Ahsanul Kabir, manager of the Kaliganj branch, were present.