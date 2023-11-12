Shahjalal Islami Bank holds Business Review Meeting

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank, delivers his speech at a Business Review Meeting for branch officials of Rajshahi Zone of the bank at a local hotel in Rajshahi recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC recently organised a Business Review Meeting for branch officials of Rajshahi Zone at a local hotel in Rajshahi.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Abdulla Al Mahmud Siddiqui, manager of Rajshahi branch, presided over the programme, where Abdul Aziz, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, was present as special guest.

Among others, Md Zahangir Alam, manager of Sirajganj branch, Md Arif Billah, manager of Joypurhat branch, Md Abu Sayeed, manager of Bogura branch, Md Karimulla, manager of Rangpur branch, Md Solaiman, manager of Chapainawabganj branch, and Chowdhury Md Shahidullah, manager of Dinajpur branch, were also present.