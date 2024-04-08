Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 871st executive meeting

Akkas Uddin Mollah, chairman of executive committee of Shahjalal Islami Bank, presides over the bank’s 871st meeting of the executive committee at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank recently organised the 871st meeting of its executive committee at its corporate head office in Dhaka.

Akkas Uddin Mollah, chairman of the executive committee, presided over the meeting, where committee members discussed various issues related to investment in different sectors.

Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chairman of the executive committee, and Md Sanaullah Shahid, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Md Towhidur Rahman and Mohammed Younus, directors and members of the committee, were present.

Among others, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, and AHM Ashraf Uddin, company secretary (current charge), were also present.