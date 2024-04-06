Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 376th board meeting

AK Azad, member of parliament from Faridpur-3 constituency and chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank, presides over the board meeting of the bank at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank recently organised the 376th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank at its corporate head office in Dhaka.

AK Azad, member of parliament from Faridpur-3 constituency and chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting which approved a number of investment proposals, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammed Younus and Mohiuddin Ahmed, vice-chairmen of the bank, Anwer Hossain Khan, Md Sanaullah Shahid, Abdul Karim, Md Abdul Barek, Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Md Towhidur Rahman, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Tahera Faruque and Jabun Nahar, directors, were present.

Among others, Ekramul Haque, KAM Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, independent directors of the bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director, and AHM Ashraf Uddin, company secretary (current charge), were also present.