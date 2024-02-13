Shahjalal Islami Bank, Daraz pen deal on digital payment services

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, chairman of Daraz Bangladesh, and SM Mainuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director and chief technology officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank has signed an agreement with Daraz Bangladesh at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today.

Abdul Aziz, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Syed Mostahidal Hoq, chairman of the e-commerce platform, inked the deal, the bank said in a press release.

Under this deal, Daraz will utilise the bank's digital payment services through their ERP system, enabling them to make payments to their clients, vendors, and suppliers.

This system is secured by industry-standard security solutions, eliminating the need for physical visits to the bank.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, SM Mainuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director and chief technology officer, and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury and M Akhter Hossain, additional managing directors, were also present.

Among others, Imtiaz U Ahmed and MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Shamsuddoha, head of public relations and bank foundation, Md Jafar Sadeq, chief financial officer, and SM Kowsar, manager of the foreign exchange branch, were also present.