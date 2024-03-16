Shahjalal Islami Bank, BB strike deal on credit guarantees

Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, and MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement on credit guarantee facilities at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank's Credit Guarantee Department to increase women participation in economic activities and facilitate access to unsecured investment facilities by increasing investment flow under the refinancing scheme for women entrepreneurs in the small enterprise sector.

Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, inked the deal at the central bank headquarters in Motijheel, according to a press release.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, and MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Abdur Rahim, head of SME and agricultural investment division of Shahjalal Islami Bank, were also present.