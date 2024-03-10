SBAC Bank opens sub-branch in Sylhet

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank at Boteshwar in Sylhet today. Photo: SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has opened a sub-branch at Boteshwar in Sylhet.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, today inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Ashfaque Ahmed, chairman of Sylhet sadar upazila parishad, and Tahmina Ahmed, president of the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were present as special guests.

Among others, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, senior vice-president and head of digital banking division of the bank, Zabed Emdad Chowdhury, first vice-president and manager of Sylhet branch, Mohammad Abdul Basit, first vice-president and manager of Islampur branch, and Matiul Bari Chowdhury, in-charge of the new sub-branch, were also present.