SBAC Bank opens sub-branch in Bogura

Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, director of SBAC Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank in Sherpur upazila of Bogura today. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBAC Bank has opened a sub-branch in Sherpur upazila of Bogura today.

Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Jane Alam, mayor of Sherpur Municipality, and Dabibor Rahman, former upazila chairman of Sherpur, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, senior vice-president and head of GSD of the bank, Md Rashed Mahbub Rabban, senior vice-president and head of Rangpur branch, ATM Noor Nabi Sarker, first vice-president and head of Dinajpur branch, Md Abdur Razzak, assistant vice-president and head of Bogura branch, and Tanzid Ahmed, senior executive officer and in-charge of the sub-branch, were also present.