SBAC Bank opens sub-Branch at Aftabganj in Dinajpur

Mohammad Shibly Sadik, a member of parliament from Dinajpur-6 constituency, and Md Delwar Hossain, chairman of Dinajpur district council, cut a ribbon inaugurate a sub-branch of SBAC Bank at Aftabganj in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur today. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBAC Bank has opened a sub-branch at Aftabganj in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur today.

Mohammad Shibly Sadik, member of parliament from Dinajpur-6 constituency, and Md Delwar Hossain, chairman of Dinajpur district council, inaugurated the sub-branch, read a press release.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Mohammad Shafiul Azam, senior vice-president and head of digital banking division, and Md Rashed Mahbub Rabban, senior vice-president and manager of Rangpur branch, were present.

Among others, ATM Noor Nabi Sarker, first vice-president and manager of Dinajpur branch, Md Abdur Razzak, assistant vice-president and manager of Bogura branch, Md Fardous Ahmad, first assistant vice-president and in-charge of the Aftabganj sub-branch, were also present.