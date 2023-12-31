SBAC Bank opens branch in Kishoreganj

Abdul Kadir Molla, former chairman and director of the South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank at Hossainpur in Kishoreganj recently. Photo: SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd recently launched its 89th branch at Hossainpur in Kishoreganj.

Abdul Kadir Molla, former chairman and director of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Abdul Kaiyum Khokon, mayor of Hossainpur municipality, Md Nazim Uddin, former principal of Hossainpur Government College, and Md Emdadul Haque, director of the bank, were present as special guests.

Among others, Md Nurul Azim, additional managing director of the bank, and Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, were also present.