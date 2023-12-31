Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Dec 31, 2023 09:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 09:11 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

SBAC Bank opens branch in Kishoreganj

Star Business Desk
Sun Dec 31, 2023 09:10 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 09:11 PM
Abdul Kadir Molla, former chairman and director of the South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank at Hossainpur in Kishoreganj recently. Photo: SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd recently launched its 89th branch at Hossainpur in Kishoreganj.

Abdul Kadir Molla, former chairman and director of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Abdul Kaiyum Khokon, mayor of Hossainpur municipality, Md Nazim Uddin, former principal of Hossainpur Government College, and Md Emdadul Haque, director of the bank, were present as special guests.

Among others, Md Nurul Azim, additional managing director of the bank, and Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification