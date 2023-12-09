SBAC Bank holds annual risk conference

Mohammad Nazmul Huq, chairman of the risk management committee and director of the board of the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Risk Conference 2023” at the bank’s training institute of the head office in Dhaka today. Photo: SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd has organised a daylong "Annual Risk Conference 2023" at its head office in Dhaka today.

Mohammad Nazmul Huq, chairman of the bank's risk management committee and a member of the bank's board of directors, attended as chief guest, said a press release.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO, presided over the conference where Md Nurul Azim and Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, deputy managing directors, and Mohammad Monir Hossain and SM Khaled Abdullah, joint directors of Bangladesh Bank, were present as resource people.

Arif Hossain Khan and Md Zabdul Islam, directors of the department of off-site supervision (division 1 and 2 respectively) of Bangladesh Bank, attended as special guests.

Md Abdul Matin, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of SBAC Bank, was also present.