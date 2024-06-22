SBAC Bank declares 2% cash dividend

AZM Shofiuddin Shamim, chairman of SBAC Bank, presides over the bank’s 11st annual general meeting, which was held at RAOWA Centre in the capital’s Mohakhali today. The meeting announced a two percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBA Commercial (SBAC) Bank today announced a two percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 11th annual general meeting (AGM) held at the RAOWA Centre in the capital's Mohakhali, according to a press release.

AZM Shofiuddin Shamim, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Seven other agendas, including the audited financial statements along with auditors' report and the directors' report for 2023, were also approved at the meeting.

Md Mokaddess Ali, executive vice-president and company secretary of the bank, moderated the AGM, where Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, delivered a speech.

Mohammed Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman and Shohel Ahmed, directors, and Md Sajidur Rahman, independent director, attended the event.

Md Nurul Azim, additional managing director of the bank, along with senior executives, divisional heads and branch managers, were also present.