SBAC Bank, BB sign deal on credit guarantee for women entrepreneurs

SBAC Bank has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for a credit guarantee facility.

This facility will support women entrepreneurs in small enterprises and the agro-processing industry under a central bank refinance scheme.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of SBAC Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the central bank headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the programme, where Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director, was present.

Among others, Md Abdul Manan, executive vice-president and head of credit of SBAC Bank, and senior officials from both institutions were present.